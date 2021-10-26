Knitables with Lea: Take-and-Make

Pick up a kit at the Circulation desk to knit hand warmers and learn to use double pointed needles.

Improve your knitting skills with this take-and-make kit! Using Lea's instructional video as your guide, create a pair of hand warmers and learn to use double pointed needles.

Registration required. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

Skill level: Intermediate knitters

Kits available for pick up Oct. 19 - 26.

Kits include: yarn, double pointed knitting needles, and printed instructions with QR code link to instructional video