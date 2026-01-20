Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Open House

Discover why so many families choose Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS School)! New student families are invited to Open House on Sunday, January 25, from 2:00–4:00 p.m.

At OLS School, we proudly nurture the academic, social, and religious growth of every child from 3K through 8th grade. We believe that education is about more than academics; it is about forming the whole person.

At Open House, families can:

• meet our welcoming teachers and staff,

• tour classrooms and our campus, and

• ask questions and gather helpful admissions information.

For more information about our Open House, call the school office at 205.879.3237. You can also visit olsschool.com to complete an application and to learn about programs that assist with tuition and fees for kindergarten through 8th grade. We are growing our children in knowledge and faith…we invite you to Experience the Difference!