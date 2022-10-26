Language Lab

Open computer lab time to give speakers of other languages an opportunity to access the library's online ESL resources. Join us for additional English practice each week in the library's Training Center. Participants will have access to a computer and interactive programs such as Mango Languages, Pronunciator and ProCitizen. An attendant will be available for technical assistance. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7840 for more information. LOCATION: Training Center