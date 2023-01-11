Language Lab

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Open computer lab time to give speakers of other languages an opportunity to access the library's online ESL resources.

Join us for additional English practice each week in the library's Training Center. Participants will have access to a computer and interactive programs such as Mango Languages, Pronunciator and ProCitizen. An attendant will be available for technical assistance.

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

LOCATION: Training Center

205-444-7800
