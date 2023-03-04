Learn Calligraphy: Painting Watercolor Roses

Presented by the Birmingham Calligraphy Guild This class is presented by the Birmingham Calligraphy Guild, and sponsored by the Hoover Public Library. Registration and supplies for your first class are free. The BCG and HPL ask that you join the Guild for subsequent classes to allow more patrons the opportunity to attend. Local Artist Marie Lewis will present on how to paint watercolor roses using the Chinese brush method. Learn how to hold the brush in a very different way to master the proper strokes of Chinese brush painting. Marie will present background information about the Chinese theory of beautiful art. As a teacher, artist and calligrapher, Marie always shares from her vast knowledge of color, paper, inks, paint and so much more. Registration opens February 20, 2023. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7800 for more information. LOCATION: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms