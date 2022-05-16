SKATING IS FOR EVERYONE!

Our Learn to Skate program offers upbeat and interactive classes that provide the FUNdamentals for recreational or competitive figure skating and ice hockey. We follow a structure that promotes skill development to help the student progress to figure skating or hockey. We strive to help our skaters achieve their goals. Lastly, we follow the Learn to Skate USA nationally recognized program that is endorsed by US Figure Skating and USA Hockey.

Our next session starts next week! Typically our classes run 9 weeks each, but this coming session includes a few holidays so here’s the details on costs and dates:

Monday Classes begin May 16 and run until July 11. No class Monday, May 30 or Monday, July 4. Cost $106 for 7 classes and includes 7 complimentary Public Skate Sessions (a $70 value) and skate rental is included (a $14 value). Classes are held from 5:30 – 6:30 pm.

Monday Adult Learn to Skate Classes begin May 16 and run until July 11. No class Monday, May 30 or Monday, July 4. Cost $106 for 7 classes and includes 7 complimentary Public Skate Sessions (a $70 value) and skate rental is included (a $14 value). Classes are held from 6:30 – 7:30 pm.

Wednesday Homeschool Skate School Classes begin May 18 and run until July 13. No class June 8 or July 6. Cost $90.25 for 7 classes and includes 7 complimentary Public Skate Sessions (a $70 value) and skate rental is included (a $14 value). Classes are held from 10:00 – 11:00 am.