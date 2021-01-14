Leisurely Weekday Hike at Red Mountain Park

Would it excite you to hear that Birmingham has secured a recreational, public park space of 1,400 acres—an area twice as large as New York’s Central Park?

Please come with us for a two to three-mile hike on a walkable portion of this noteworthy place. Hike rated moderately easy. There may be some hills to climb. For more information about the park, please visit the park’s website:

http://www.redmountainpark.org.

Note-To view photos of what we have seen on previous hikes in this park, please click on these links:

https://picasaweb.google.com/117487739902236300578/RedMountainParkMay272012?authuser=0&feat=directlink

https://photos.app.goo.gl/iHZhmyZxtkweVtSZ2

https://photos.app.goo.gl/Xe1PxeNqtJwPOzWU2

Please be sure to click on the links and view the photographs.

The walking pace for this hike will be moderately easy. We’ll stop often to catch our breath and note views, trees, birdsongs and the trail and woods around us.

Please bring your picnic lunch and plenty of water. Wear good walking shoes or boots. Dress appropriately for the weather.

Please meet at 10:00 a.m. in the large Red Mountain Park parking lots on the right side of Lyon Lane immediately after you turn right onto Lyon Lane off of the north end of Frankfurt Drive off Lakeshore Parkway. We plan to depart from there shortly after 10:00 a.m.

Information: Christine Heckemeyer, 205-979-5730

DIRECTIONS TO MEETING PLACE

Red Mountain Park—2011 Frankfurt Drive, Birmingham, AL 35211 is the park address, but we’re meeting in the large parking lots on the right side of Lyon Lane immediately after you turn right onto Lyon Lane off of the north end of Frankfurt Drive.

Take I-65 to the Lakeshore Parkway Exit, Exit number 255. At end of the exit ramp turn left onto Lakeshore Parkway if coming from Hoover. Turn right onto Lakeshore Parkway if coming from downtown Birmingham. Drive 3.2 miles on Lakeshore Parkway to traffic light at intersection with Frankfort Drive. Going towards Bessemer from Homewood on Lakeshore Parkway, Frankfurt Drive is the 3rd right turn off of Lakeshore past its intersection with West Oxmoor Road. Turn right onto Frankfurt Drive at the traffic light where you’ll see a Chevron service station and sign for Red Mountain Park on your right. Drive 6/10 miles on Frankfurt Drive to the cul-de-sac at its north end and turn right onto Lyon Lane. Then park in the two parking lots immediately on the right of Lyon Lane, the road which turns to the right at north end of Frankfurt Drive. Parking is also available all along Frankfurt Drive itself. Regardless of where you park, please walk to the parking lot on Lyon Lane to where Dan Frederick has parked his car and gather there to learn where we plan to hike and what we are going to do. We will begin our hike from the Red Mountain Park parking lot on Lyon Lane. Please do NOT gather on the hill at the actual trailhead.

DESCRIPTION OF SOUTHEASTERN OUTINGS

Do you wish you had friends who share your active lifestyle and enjoyment of outdoor activities? Then become active with Southeastern Outings (SEO), a nonprofit organization committed and created to serve people who enjoy being active in the outdoors. The organization plans, organizes and leads outings such as dayhikes, easy kayak and canoe trips, stream and waterfall walks, bicycle rides, lake events and other fun activities to beautiful sites in our natural environment. From time to time we also sponsor potluck suppers and other socials. All events and activities of the group are open to the public. Participating in SEO activities is a splendid, simple way to make congenial new friends who enjoy the outdoors.

NO DOGS OR SMOKING ALLOWED, PLEASE, ON ANY SOUTHEASTERN OUTINGS EVENTS.

The organization currently has over 250 members. We scheduled eighty-seven events during calendar year 2019 for an average of 7 fun events per month. We enjoy the outdoors in all seasons throughout the year.

SEO does not charge for participation in any of its outings. You do not have to be a member to participate in one or two SEO activities. Dues are only $10. Please contact Dan Frederick, President, 205-631-4680, or seoutings@bellsouth.net for more information and to obtain three free monthly newsletters with membership application and a complete description of all our outdoor events.

Southeastern Outings now has a website. Just go to seoutings.org to find announcements of all our upcoming outings scheduled plus some brief, general information about Southeastern Outings, a membership application and 1500 lovely photographs from most of our outings.

Thank you.