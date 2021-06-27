Lift Your Spirits: Permission to Laugh! (Virtual)

to

Virtual Birmingham, Alabama

by

All-virtual event on Sunday, June 27, 2021.  Pre-show begins at 6 p.m. and event starts at 6:30 p.m. 

Will include live and silent auctions for items that bring happiness and joy, plus the hilarious comedy of Karen Mills, who refers to herself as the “Southern Ellen DeGeneres.” 

Participants can opt to order grazing boxes and bubbly to be delivered to their homes the day of the event.  For more information and to reserve tickets, go to:  www.communitygriefsupport.org/liftyourspirits or call 205-870-8667.

Info

Virtual Birmingham, Alabama
events
205-870-8667
to
Google Calendar - Lift Your Spirits: Permission to Laugh! (Virtual) - 2021-06-27 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lift Your Spirits: Permission to Laugh! (Virtual) - 2021-06-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lift Your Spirits: Permission to Laugh! (Virtual) - 2021-06-27 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lift Your Spirits: Permission to Laugh! (Virtual) - 2021-06-27 18:00:00 ical