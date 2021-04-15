Live From My Living Room with New Old Fools
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Live From My Living Room seeks to connect musicians with music lovers in a digital space.
This show will stream live on our Facebook and YouTube pages.
New Old Fools formed in Columbus, Georgia and will play this evening as a duo. Dan Campbell (Iratowns, Bluegrass Revue) and John Boyd (BoloSol, Blackberry Possum) play bluegrass, jazz, and Americana with a skillful genre blurring seldom seen!
