Live From My Living Room with New Old Fools

Live From My Living Room seeks to connect musicians with music lovers in a digital space.

This show will stream live on our Facebook and YouTube pages.

New Old Fools formed in Columbus, Georgia and will play this evening as a duo. Dan Campbell (Iratowns, Bluegrass Revue) and John Boyd (BoloSol, Blackberry Possum) play bluegrass, jazz, and Americana with a skillful genre blurring seldom seen!