Live From My Living Room with New Old Fools

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

by

Live From My Living Room seeks to connect musicians with music lovers in a digital space.

This show will stream live on our Facebook and YouTube pages.

New Old Fools formed in Columbus, Georgia and will play this evening as a duo. Dan Campbell (Iratowns, Bluegrass Revue) and John Boyd (BoloSol, Blackberry Possum) play bluegrass, jazz, and Americana with a skillful genre blurring seldom seen!

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Entertainment, events, Library
205-444-7820
to
Google Calendar - Live From My Living Room with New Old Fools - 2021-04-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live From My Living Room with New Old Fools - 2021-04-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live From My Living Room with New Old Fools - 2021-04-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live From My Living Room with New Old Fools - 2021-04-15 19:00:00 ical