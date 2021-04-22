Live From My Living Room with Rachel Hebert
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Live From My Living Room seeks to connect musicians with music lovers in a digital space.
This show will stream on our YouTube and Facebook channels.
With roots in Louisiana, North Carolina, and Alabama, Rachel's songs grow up from the swamp and peat and clay of the American Southeast. The music invites you inside, the lyrics ask if you'll stay and sit a spell. They're the sort of front-porch songs you'll come to consider old friends.
