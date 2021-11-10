Live on the Plaza : Chuck King

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Trumpeter & vocalist Chuck King brings his jazz band back to Hoover Birmingham jazz mainstay Chuck King (trumpet/vocals) has enchanted Birmingham audiences for decade with his blend of classic jazz and showmanship. We're happy to welcome him and his band back to the library stage.

LOCATION: Plaza Wing

Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Library
205-444-7830
to
Google Calendar - Live on the Plaza : Chuck King - 2021-11-10 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live on the Plaza : Chuck King - 2021-11-10 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live on the Plaza : Chuck King - 2021-11-10 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live on the Plaza : Chuck King - 2021-11-10 10:30:00 ical