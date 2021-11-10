Live on the Plaza : Chuck King
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Trumpeter & vocalist Chuck King brings his jazz band back to Hoover Birmingham jazz mainstay Chuck King (trumpet/vocals) has enchanted Birmingham audiences for decade with his blend of classic jazz and showmanship. We're happy to welcome him and his band back to the library stage.
