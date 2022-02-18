Live on the Plaza: Encore Strings
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
A Birmingham-based string quartet will play a lunch time concert. Encore Strings plays both classical and popular/rock repertoire as a string quartet. The group is comprised of Samford University School of the Arts faculty members. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: Plaza Wing
