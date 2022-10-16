Live on the Plaza: Hiroya Tsukamoto

Fingerstyle guitarist returns to Hoover Hiroya Tsukamoto is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan. He began playing the five-string banjo when he was thirteen, and took up the guitar shortly after. In 2000, Hiroya received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music and came to the United States. He formed his own group in Boston “INTEROCEANICO (inter-oceanic)” which consists of musicians from different continents including Latin Grammy Colombian singer Marta Gomez. The group released three acclaimed records (“The Other Side of the World”, “Confluencia” and “Where the River Shines”). Hiroya has released three solo albums (“Solo”, “Heartland” and “Places”). Hiroya has been leading concerts internationally including several appearances at Blue Note(NYC), United Nations, and Japanese National Television(NHK). In 2018, Hiroya won 2nd place in International Finger Style Guitar Championship. LOCATION: Plaza Wing