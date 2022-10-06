Live on the Plaza: The Onlys

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Classic hits from the 50s to the present The Onlys started as a band called The Cruisers when the fellas were in high school in 1980. Under their new name, The Onlys, they are rocking harder than ever today. They play a wide variety of music so there is something for everyone to enjoy. Whether it be 50s or funk, classics or country, mash-ups or modern rock, they do it all. Free Performance! LOCATION: Plaza Wing

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Entertainment, events, Library
205-444-7820
to
Google Calendar - Live on the Plaza: The Onlys - 2022-10-06 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live on the Plaza: The Onlys - 2022-10-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live on the Plaza: The Onlys - 2022-10-06 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live on the Plaza: The Onlys - 2022-10-06 19:00:00 ical