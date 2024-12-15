Local Author Spotlight Tina Mozelle Braziel and James Braziel

Find your next read among local authors!

Glass Cabin chronicles the thirteen years Tina Mozelle Braziel and James Braziel spent building their home out of secondhand tin, tornado-snapped power poles and church glass on Hydrangea Ridge. Their alternating voices support one another like parts of their cabin—every board needs its nail, every window needs its frame. These poems explore the work it takes to measure cuts for stairs, to haul one ton of water up the mountain and to write. It is also a meditation on hope, on frustration and their place in the wilder parts of the world.

Location: Plaza