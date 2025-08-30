Loteria
Alabama Interfaith Refugee Partnership (ALIRP) invites you to play Loteria! Join us for this family friendly game on August 30th from 1pm-5pm. Location is Trinity United Methodist Church (West Campus) at 914 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209. We’ll play multiple rounds of Loteria- a traditional Mexican game similar to Bingo. The event will also feature a silent auction packed with ALIRP items, jewelry, local restaurant goodies & more. Tickets available at the door or at Eventbrite. All proceeds benefit the work of ALIRP. Learn more about ALIRP at https://www.alirp.org/