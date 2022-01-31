Make-A-Puppy Winter Plushy Pal Program

to

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

by

Registration Required. All ages.

Join us in person for a fun dog themed story and then walk participants through making their own winter plushy puppy friend! Masks recommended. Contact Children’s Services @ 205 439-5504 or nschildrens@shelbycounty-al.org for any questions. Register through www.northshelbylibrary.org or call Children’s Services. For children of all ages with caregiver help for younger children.

Info

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
events, Kids & Family, Library
2054395504
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Make-A-Puppy Winter Plushy Pal Program - 2022-01-31 16:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Make-A-Puppy Winter Plushy Pal Program - 2022-01-31 16:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Make-A-Puppy Winter Plushy Pal Program - 2022-01-31 16:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Make-A-Puppy Winter Plushy Pal Program - 2022-01-31 16:30:00 ical