Make-A-Puppy Winter Plushy Pal Program

Registration Required. All ages.

Join us in person for a fun dog themed story and then walk participants through making their own winter plushy puppy friend! Masks recommended. Contact Children’s Services @ 205 439-5504 or nschildrens@shelbycounty-al.org for any questions. Register through www.northshelbylibrary.org or call Children’s Services. For children of all ages with caregiver help for younger children.