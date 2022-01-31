Make-A-Puppy Winter Plushy Pal Program
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Registration Required. All ages.
Join us in person for a fun dog themed story and then walk participants through making their own winter plushy puppy friend! Masks recommended. Contact Children’s Services @ 205 439-5504 or nschildrens@shelbycounty-al.org for any questions. Register through www.northshelbylibrary.org or call Children’s Services. For children of all ages with caregiver help for younger children.
