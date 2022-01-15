Let's Make Vision Boards! Set Your Goals for 2022

Create a collage using magazine pages to help focus your intentions for the New Year. Let's enter 2022 with inspiration and optimism! Create a collage using magazine pages to help focus your intentions for the New Year. Free! Basic supplies provided but feel free to bring photographs and other paper items to attach, if you like. Adults only and registration is required. Register on events.hooverlibrary.org beginning January 1. Call 205-444-7800 for more information. LOCATION: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms