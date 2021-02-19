Mardi Gras Theme Murder Mystery Dinner at Birmingham’s Arlington House

Mardi Gras Themed Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner with Optional Ghosts & Spirits of the Past and Haunts Walk of the Mansion and Grounds After Dinner and once the mystery is solved! Just in time for Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Themed Murder Mystery Dinner. Explore the beautiful Mansion and it’s collection of historic antiques and artifacts! All of this excitement is brought to you by the TV Paranormal Investigators Lesley Ann Hyde and The Southern Ghost Girls as seen on A & E’s Truth or Legends in Your Hometown and Arlington 1840’s Historic House in Birmingham! Fun Party Atmosphere as you participate in the Murder Mystery Dinner. You will enjoy Dinner prepared by Chef Matthew Murphee . After the Murder Mystery Dinner , if you like, you will Get to Participate in an Exclusive Ghost & Spirits of the Past Hunt of the beautiful Mansion and Grounds as you use state of the art paranormal Investigation equipment! This is a One of a Kind I Event that you Do not want to miss. Perfect for Friends Night Out, Date Night, Game Night , Family Night, Birthdays, Office Parties and Team Building or just to celebrate the Season! The Price of your Ticket includes Dinner , Interacting in the Murder Mystery and Tour of the Home and Ghost & Spirits of the Past Hunt . You do not have to participate in the Ghost Hunt if you do not want to or must leave. Weather Permitting we will try to do some of the Event Outside .

Come join the Southern Ghost Girls At Birmingham's Only surviving Antebellum Home from the Civil War Era that was originally built in the 1840’s . Arlington Historic House and Gardens. 331 Cotton Ave SW Birmingham, Al. 35211. The home has a very interesting and storied past including stories of the Early Founders of Birmingham to Stories Involving the Civil War to a story of A Romance that suffered a tragic ending. The Home has had several unexplained experiences and Paranormal Phenomena We will Tell You about! Lesley Ann and her experienced several paranormal incidents while investigating before! Last year’s Interactive tour resulted in capturing many EVP’s, EMF Detections, Orbs, Pictures of ghostly Aparitions and Faces And Much More! You will want to Experience This Yourself! Be a part of the excitement ! We will supply investigation equipment and you can bring your own. If you’ve ever wanted to participate in something like this at a Historic Home ....This is the perfect opportunity!! Even the seasoned paranormal investigator will enjoy this! See our website and our Facebook Page The Southern Ghost Girls Tours For Information under Events on the Calendar. www.southernghostgirls.com

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

PG 13. May not be suitable for young children.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Park in the parking lot of Arlington Historic Home Located just feet from the Home in a gated secured area with Security Guards.

What can I bring into the event?

Face Coverings are Reguired to Enter the Home. You may bring your own paranormal investigation equipment. Please note all bags are subject to inspection.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

lesleyhyde7480@gmail.com

If you are not able to attend the event you may exchange your tickets for another tour that is the same value If notified within 24 hour notice. If it is within 24 hour notice we will see what options are available.

www.southernghostgirls.com

Lesleyhyde7480@gmail.com

205-305-5098