Mason Music Overdrive Rock Band Camp

This is THE camp for students who are very comfortable playing their instrument and want the most advanced, hard-core training available this summer. Designed for students ages 13-18 who have at least 2 years of experience on their instrument, have been to our Rock Band Camps or performed in Rock Band League, the OVERDRIVE Rock Band Camp is a one-of-a-kind, six-day camp where they'll be plugged into bands that play together, perform live at a local venue in town, PLUS write and record together in a professional studio to create an actual demo that they'll take home. There's nothing else like it!

