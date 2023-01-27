Masterworks: Grieg’s Piano Concerto with Joyce Yang

Joyce Yang, “an astonishing virtuoso with tremendous suggestive power and imagination,” returns to the stage to perform Edvard Greig’s masterful Piano Concerto. The ASO will also perform the lushly romantic Sibelius Symphony No. 1 and Schumann’s Overture from Genoveva. Register with your library card to check out tickets to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks Series. Limit of 2 tickets per library card. Tickets available for pickup January 20-28 at the Library Plaza desk. Call 205-444-7821 for more information. Due to the high demand for tickets, please call 205-444-7821 to register. Tickets made available through a partnership with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra LOCATION: Jemison Concert Hall, 1200 10th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294. Program to include: Schumann: Overture from Genoveva. Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto. Jean Sibelius: Symphony No.1.