Masterworks: The Planets

From the robust and captivating Mars to the ethereal rise of Neptune, Holst’s – The Planets – offers a spellbinding picture of the earth’s celestial neighbors. Join the ASO for an exploration of our solar system as the orchestra also revisits Avner Dorman’s Astrolatry, an enchanting portrayal of the stars at twilight. Register with your library card to check out tickets to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks Series. Limit of 2 tickets per library card. Tickets available for pickup February 24 - March 4 at the Library Plaza desk. Call 205-444-7821 for more information. Program to include: Avner Dorman: Astrolatry Claude Debussy: Nocturnes Gustav Holst: The Planets LOCATION: Jemison Concert Hall, 1200 10th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294