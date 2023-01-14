Masterworks: Prokofiev's Fifth Symphony

Set in four movements, Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony explores the ins and outs of a country ravaged by war and culminates with a poignant question, what comes after victory?

In addition, principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, Anthony McGill, joins us once again to showcase his artistry in two works, Racine’s Concertino and the world premiere of a new Clarinet Concerto composed by ASO Music Director Carlos Izcaray.

Register with your library card to check out tickets to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks Series. Limit of 2 tickets per library card. Tickets available for pickup January 7-14 at the Library Plaza desk. Call 205-444-7821 for more information.

Registration opens Thursday, December 22 at 9:00 a.m. Register online, through our app, or call 205-444-7821 to register.

Tickets made available through a partnership with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra

LOCATION: Jemison Concert Hall