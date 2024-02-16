Masterworks: Tchaikovsky's Pathetique Symphony

Register for a chance to check out tickets to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra with our Culture Pass!

Register with your library card from February 2 - 4 for a chance to check out a pair of tickets to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks Series. Ticket holders are chosen by random drawing and awarded two (2) tickets. All entries during the registration period are treated the same regardless of date or time of entry. One entry per library card, please. Ticket holders will be notified on February 5 with tickets available for pickup February 6 - 13 at the Library Plaza desk. Call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Location: Jemison Concert Hall