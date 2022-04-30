MCPF Presents How to Honor Memory: Memoir & Poetry

Use your own memoir/memories to fuel the writing of poetry in this free workshop with instructor Alina Stefanescu. Registration is required. Re-imagine writing about family history and personal history in a way that honors your voice and memory. This workshop will ask you to dive into fragmented memories and incomplete histories in order to help you create a method for telling these stories through poetry. Registration is required. Sign up online or by calling 205-444-7820. Instructor Alina Stefanescu is a local writer/poet and co-chair of the Magic City Poetry Festival (held annually during the month of April). She has several published books of poetry, the latest of which is Dor. LOCATION: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms