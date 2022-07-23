Mega Ice Cream Party
to
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Thanks to the children who participated in this year's summer reading program, North Shelby Library is able to host a Mega Ice Cream Party, sponsored by The Friends of the North Shelby Library!
The more participants read and participated, the more fun and delicious items we were able to add. Stop by between 11 am and 1 pm and enjoy some ice cream!
Please note: Non-dairy alternatives will be offered.
Info
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
events, Kids & Family, Library