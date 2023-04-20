Melodies @ Monday Night
Monday Night Brewing Co 14 12th St S, Birmingham, Alabama 35233
The second concert in our brewery series Tunes on Tap will feature a variety of popular and classical tunes, nestled in the cheery confines of Monday Night Social Club located in Birmingham's Parkside District.
The concert will be about one hour long. Food and drink will be available for purchase on site. For other FAQs about Monday Night Social Club, please visit this link.
