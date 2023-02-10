Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35294 , Birmingham, Alabama
Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony famously serves as a musical postcard, documenting his travels through the bustling cities and rolling hills of Italy. The concert will also feature the ASO’s own Principal Trumpet, Ryan Beach, as soloist in Edward Gregson’s rhythmically charged Trumpet Concerto.
