Mental Health Monday Creating Your Self-Care Kit

Self-care is imperative for mental health! That is why UAB Arts in Medicine’s Virtual Mental Health Monday is excited to bring you this special 90-minute workshop, “Creating Your Self-care Calming Kit,” led by Cristal Brister on Monday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. ET.

During this experiential session, participants will deepen their self-awareness regarding what their needs are during times of angst. Participants will engage in embodied Applied Theater techniques utilizing sound and movement, self-reflective writing moments, and creative play.

About the Speaker // Cristal Brister is a creative catalyst for change committed to elevating the voices of those whose voices and stories have been historically marginalized. She is passionate about helping people connect authentically. Cristal draws on a background in Applied Theater, the nonprofit sector and youth development and is the founder and principal facilitator of Cristal Clear Strategies. Utilizing Applied Theater techniques and empathy, Cristal Clear Strategies creates personalized experiences for communities, organizations and families that build community, deepen self-awareness, and foster vulnerability and action toward change. They are “Elevating Dialogue through Creative Connection.” To find out more about their services, visit www.cristalclearstrategies.com.

FREE // Must Virtually Register