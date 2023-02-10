Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events 2023

Get ready for one last run! The Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events, presented by Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI) brings its final race weekend to Birmingham Feb. 10-12, 2023. Comprised of a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, The Bell Center Children’s Run, Regions Superhero 5K and Kids Marathon presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, each race will start and finish at Birmingham’s Linn Park, where more than 10,000 runners are expected to participate.

Over the past 20 years, Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend has attracted more than 200,000 runners, helped local charities raise in excess of $5 million dollars and provided more than $60 million in direct economic impact for the Greater Birmingham region. The events allow for friends and family to run together, meet personal goals and have a feeling of accomplishment when running across the finish line for not only meeting that milestone, but also for the impact it has on the community.

RACE WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb. 10:

Race Expo & Packet Pickup - (Boutwell Auditorium - 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.; Birmingham, 35203) Noon to 7 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy family friendly and wellness activities while runners pick up their packets for the weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 11:

Race Expo & Packet Pickup - (Boutwell Auditorium - 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.; Birmingham, 35203) 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Regions Superhero 5K - (Linn Park - 710 20th St. N., Birmingham, AL 35203) To officially kick off the final Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend, runners and walkers will dress in their best superhero uniform and participate in the 5K course through downtown Birmingham! Bystanders are sure to see superheroes dressed in their uniforms and capes running and walking with purpose, many taking advantage of the 5K as a warm-up for the marathon.This 3.1 mile race will take place from 8 to 9 a.m., immediately followed by the awards ceremony inside Boutwell Auditorium.

The Bell Center Children’s Run - (Linn Park - 710 20th St. N., Birmingham, AL 35203) From 10 to 11 a.m., The Bell Center Children’s Run will take place with children from The Bell Center crossing the last 50 feet and marathon finish line to receive their Mercedes-Benz medals. The Bell Center Children’s Run is the must-see event of the weekend as it gives participants and bystanders a chance to see the reason behind the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend - to provide not only funding, but hope to the children who are at risk for or have developmental disabilities.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Mercedes-Benz Marathon - (Linn Park - 710 20th St. N., Birmingham, AL 35203) From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Is the largest kids marathon in the country boasting 5,400 child participants at its peak, it is open to children ages 5 through fifth grade. Kids run or walk 25.2 miles before event day and then finish their marathon distance with the final 1 mile completed live the day of the event.

Sunday, Feb. 12:

Worship service from 6:15 to 6:45 a.m. led by South Highland Presbyterian Church in Linn Park across from Boutwell Auditorium near the finish line corrals.

The Mercedes-Benz Marathon (26.2 miles), the Mercedes-Benz Half-Marathon (13.1 miles) and the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Relay will start at 7 a.m. at Linn Park (710 20th St. N., Birmingham, AL 35203). The marathon goes through historic downtown Birmingham, through UAB’s campus, from Five Points South through Highland Park, Avondale, Lakeview and back to downtown Birmingham. The half-marathon course is a 13.1 loop from start to finish that the marathon and marathon relay participants complete twice. Starting at the same time, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Relay allows for teams of 4 to 5 participants to share the full 26.2 distance of the marathon.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Post Race Block Party at Boutwell Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. features food from Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ, a beer garden from Adams Beverages, live entertainment, massages and more. It will also be the location for participant awards, gear and merchandise. The awards ceremony will begin at approximately 10:15 a.m. when official results start becoming available.

To register and to find out more information about each race, course maps or volunteer opportunities, visit www.mercedesmarathon.com. Follow the race on Facebook (@RunMercedes), Instagram (@run_mercedes) and Twitter (@run_mercedes) for special activities and events leading up to and during the race weekend.