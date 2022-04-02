Microsoft Office: Business Skills

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Class covers useful features of Microsoft Word and Excel, with a focus on business-related applications. This class is designed to introduce users to some useful features of Microsoft Word and Excel, with a focus on business-related applications. Topics will include creating letterheads, user-completed forms, and bookmarks in Word; using VLOOKUP; and creating mail merge documents using Word and Excel. Previous experience with Word and Excel is recommended. The class is free of charge. Registration opens March 18, 2022. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: Training Center

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Library
205-444-7747
to
Google Calendar - Microsoft Office: Business Skills - 2022-04-02 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Microsoft Office: Business Skills - 2022-04-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Microsoft Office: Business Skills - 2022-04-02 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Microsoft Office: Business Skills - 2022-04-02 14:00:00 ical