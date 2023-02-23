Sensational Singer-Songwriter Miko Marks made her way to Music City in 2003 playing CMA Fest year after year and fully immersing herself in the country music community. While Marks received well-deserved accolades as “Nashville’s Hottest New Country Star” by People Magazine and “Best New Country Artist” by New Music Weekly, her efforts to be fully embraced by the industry in return proved to be elusive. Back with a new album in 2021, Our Country refuses to be put squarely into one box. Rooted in country, blues, soul and roots, and woven together by her distinctive vocals, Marks’s powerful sound is blazing an unprecedented trail in the music industry. Tickets: $32 plus processing fees Click here for ticket information: https://www.hooverlibrary.org/thelibrarytheatre/ticketing, Purchasing links coming soon. LOCATION: Theatre Level