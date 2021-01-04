Mt Laurel New Year, New You
Mt Laurel Library 111 Olmsted St, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Stop by the library and let us know what NEW things you are looking forward to this year. There will be displays around the library for new places you want to go, new books you want to read, new foods you want to try, new sports you want to play, and more. One participant will get a gift card to use on their new adventures!
Entertainment, events, Kids & Family, Library