Mt Laurel Presidential Kahoot
Mt Laurel Library 111 Olmsted St, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Compete in presidential trivia in Kahoot! See how much presidential trivia you know, like which president had the most pets? Who was the shortest president? Play together with your whole family. The winner will receive a gift card prize. The link will be accessible for 48 hours from the start time. Please note: This is not a live event!
Registration required. Include an email address at registration so we can send a game link.
Info
