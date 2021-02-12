Mt Laurel: The Great Backyard Bird Count Kit

This registration is for a kit only! You may participate in the actual event whether you get a kit or not. Go to www.birdcount.org for more information.

Launched by Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society in 1998, the Great Backyard Bird Count is an online citizen scientist project that collects data on wild birds and displays real-time data! It takes place from February 12 thru February 15. We have provided kits to help kids participate with their adults in this fun and helpful project.

Registration required and opens two weeks in advance. Limit of 2 kits per family. Please note: Kits may have small pieces.