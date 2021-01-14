Mt Laurel Tween Bullet Journal
Mt Laurel Library 111 Olmsted St, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Tweens will pick up a bullet journal kit from the library. This kit will include instructions and everything you need. If you share a picture of your decorated journal with us, you will be entered into a drawing to win a set of 18 fineliner journaling pens! This event is for 8-12 year olds only.
Registration required.
