The Music of Queen

to

BJCC Concert Hall 2100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N,, Birmingham, Alabama

Briding the gulf between rock n' roll and classical music, the Alabama Symphony Orchestra presents The Music of Queen, a program scored to extend the listening experience of Queen's iconic tunes. With an amplified rock band and vocals, the evening will capture Queen's distinct sound while presenting some familiar tunes and lots of new musical colors.

Info

BJCC Concert Hall 2100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N,, Birmingham, Alabama
Concerts & Live Music, Entertainment, Music
to
Google Calendar - The Music of Queen - 2023-01-21 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Music of Queen - 2023-01-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Music of Queen - 2023-01-21 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Music of Queen - 2023-01-21 20:00:00 ical