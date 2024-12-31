New Year's Eve in the Magic City : Havana Nights

Plenty of Vino and Surreal Moments and Events presents Birmingham's Biggest New Year's Eve Party!

Celebrate the end of the year in style at the Marriott Birmingham on Dec. 31. Join us at 9 p.m. for a night filled with music, dancing, and delicious food inspired by the vibrant city of Havana.

Get ready to dress up in your best Latin-inspired attire and ring in the new year with a party like no other. Don't miss out on the chance to make memories that will last a lifetime at this unforgettable event!

Souled Out Groove will be the band for the night, and DJ Gorgeous and DJ Rodcore will be the DJs. We will end the night with a toast.

There will be free parking and security will be present.