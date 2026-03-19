Ninja Quest Camp

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Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280 Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043

Ninja Quest

Full or Half days with Extended care available!

Theme: Stealth, Explosive Power, and The Art of Agility 

Unleash your inner warrior! The gym transforms into a training ground for Ninja Quest. Our athletes will move beyond standard gymnastics into the world of Ninja training—focusing on speed, grip strength, and the tactical agility needed to conquer any obstacle.

The mission is waiting! Grab your headband, join the team, and begin your adventure today!

Info

Sara Beths Gymnasts 0922 IMG_8249.jpg
Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280 Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
Camp, events, Kids & Family
205-910-3668
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