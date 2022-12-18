NovelTea Book Club The Incredible Winston Browne by Sean Dietrich

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Sunday afternoon book club for adults.

Beloved writer Sean Dietrich—also known as Sean of the South—will warm your heart with this rich and nostalgic tale of a small-town sheriff, a mysterious little girl, and a good-hearted community pulling together to help her.

-from Goodreads

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

LOCATION: Zoom Room 2, Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms

