Now Showing: Jungle Cruise

Join us for a free screening of Disney's Jungle Cruise. In Jungle Cruise (2021, PG-13, 127 min), Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal -- a discovery that will change the future of medicine. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: The Library Theatre