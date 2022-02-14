Now Showing: Just Mercy

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Spend your Monday at the Movies with a free screening of Just Mercy. In Just Mercy (2019, PG-13, 137 min), world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner in Alabama. Free admission and refreshments! Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information. LOCATION: The Library Theatre

205-444-7800
