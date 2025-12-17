OLLI Greater Birmingham Showcase: Spring 2026 Semester for Seniors

The Greater Birmingham Chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Alabama (OLLI@UA) invites you to our Showcase for the OLLI 2026 Spring Semester in the Greater Birmingham area. OLLI offers engaging in-person and online courses on a wide range of stimulating topic for seniors (+50). Topics on history, literature, current events, cooking, art, science, etc. are offered. In addition, OLLI offers field trips, socials, and travel events for seniors. Our guest speaker is Bradley Metrock who will present “Understanding Artificial Intelligence.” Come to our showcase, enjoy light refreshments, and learn more what the Greater Birmingham OLLI can offer you. OLLI@UA staff will be available during our Showcase for you to easily register for the Spring semester. Class courses start January 20th and end on March 13th, 2026. For more information go to olli.ua.edu or call the OLLI office at UA at (205) 384-6482.