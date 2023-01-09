OLLI Spring Open House

OLLI of Greater Birmingham invites you to discover the Magic of OLLI at the Spring Open House. Influential voices John Archibald, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist, author and speaker, and Barnett Wright, Editor The Birmingham Times Media Group will swap stories, observations, and insights on local politics and other intrigue! Doors will open at 10:00am and admission is free. Come have some fun and learn why over 2,500 Alabamians participate in OLLI chapters!