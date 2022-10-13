Online Adult ESL Classes Level 1

Beginner level English classes for adults Join us for an online version of our ESL classes. This class meets weekly for one hour and is recommended for beginner level English learners. Classes are limited to 10 participants and it is required that you pick up a free class textbook from the library. Registration opens at 10:00 a.m. on August 1, 2022. Call Kim at (205) 444-7840 or email hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org for more information. To register, visit www.hooverlibrary.org/esl. LOCATION: Zoom Room 3