Online Adult ESL Classes Level 2

Intermediate to Advanced level English classes for adults

Join us for an online version of our ESL classes. This class meets weekly for one hour and is recommended for intermediate level learners. Classes are limited to 10 participants and it is required that you pick up a free class textbook from the library. Registration opens at 10:00 a.m. on August 1, 2022. Call Kim at (205) 444-7840 or email hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org for more information. To register, visit www.hooverlibrary.org/esl.

LOCATION: Zoom Room 3