Outside the Lines: LIVE Coloring with AEIVA ft. Derek Cracco

Join us for a night to decompress and color, while enjoying a great conversation and Q&A with guest artist and UAB Department of Art and Art History’s Associate Professor of Printmaking Derek Cracco. Work on your own favorite coloring page, or use one of the ones created by Derek Cracco.

About the Artist // Cracco has participated in numerous exhibitions nationally and internationally including Digital Printmaking Now at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York; “Risky Business,” P.P.O.W. Gallery, New York; “Wrong Time, Wrong Place,” T.E.N.T. Center for Contemporary Art, Rotterdam, the Netherlands; and Barrett Art Center, Poughkeepsie, New York, which was juried by Claire Bell, Associate Curator of Prints and Drawings at the Guggenheim Museum, New York.

Cracco has been recognized for his innovative combination of traditional printmaking processes and computer graphics. His work has been purchased by several museums and by many private collections throughout the country and abroad. https://derekcracco.com/home.html

FREE // Must Virtually Register