Painting Craft Kit-To-Go: Popsicle Penguins

to

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Paint these popsicle loving penguins! Instructions are included in the kit. You will have one week to pick up the kit. After a week, the kits will go to people on the waiting list.

Registration Required. While supplies last. 

Please share your work with us through Facebook Messenger or email nsref@shelbycounty-al.org.

Info

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Crafts, Entertainment, events, Library
to
