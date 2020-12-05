Paw Print Ornaments by The Animal League of Birmingham

Come have some “Paw-sitive” holiday fun while creating a treasured pet ornament that benefits Alabama animals. What a special gift idea to surprise a family member or a treasured keepsake for yourself.

The Animal League of Birmingham is a volunteer non-profit that has been doing outstanding work for over 10 years. The Animal League of Birmingham provides funds to rescues, shelters and needy animals in our community.

Come with your furry friend to The Pampered Pet Resort on Saturday Dec.5th from 11am to 3pm and ALOB members will be ready and waiting to create your ornament for only $10. Masks and social distancing will be required. Questions…www.theanimalleagueofbirmingham@gmail.com or

The Pampered Pet Resort, 2193 Parkway Lake Drive, Hoover, Al 35244, (205)397-3197.