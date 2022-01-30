Pelham Get Out and Skate Day!

Pelham Skate School, in conjunction with the City of Pelham, Pelham Civic Complex, VenuWorks of Pelham, Birmingham Figure Skating Club, Learn to Skate USA, and US Figure Skating is hosting a free exhibition of solo, group, and theater on ice skaters from 2:30 - 3:15 pm, and a free public skate and skating lessons from 3:30 – 5:15 pm in honor of National Skate Month on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena. Check-in and Registration begin at 2:00 pm. Special appearances may be made by members of the Birmingham Bulls Hockey Team. Information will be provided about our Learn to Skate program, which prepares skaters for figure skating or hockey. The event is designed to be a fun-filled afternoon for children and the entire family. A media day will be hosted one week prior on Sunday, January 24, 2022, at 3:00 pm. For more information, please contact Susie Gray at sgray@pelhamalabama.gov.Registration required. Register at: https://forms.gle/NBxWsJycGziotuQG6